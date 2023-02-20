LeBron James would love to own NBA franchise possibly in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LeBron James is once again weighing in on the NBA bringing a team to Las Vegas.

During a press conference at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, he told reporters Vegas "is a really cool city and doing some really great things in sports these days."

He mentioned the Aces, the Raiders, and the Kings hockey team. Reporters corrected him and reminded him that Las Vegas' NHL team is the Golden Knights. (The Los Angeles Kings and Lakers both share Crypto.com Arena.)

This isn't the first time that James has brought up a Vegas team.

Back in October, the Lakers were in Las Vegas to take on the Phoenix Suns in an NBA pre-season game.

During a post-game press conference, James said Las Vegas has the best fan base in the world, and he wants to be the owner to bring a team here.

James made similar statements last June on "The Shop: Uninterrupted." He has a stake in the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, but James has maintained his ultimate goal is to own part of an NBA team.

Las Vegas is already home to the NBA Summer League, which happens at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has called Las Vegas a great sports market and said the league will eventually expand. However, he said that's not on the table right now.

The league last expanded in 2002 with the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets). The last team to relocate was the Seattle Supersonics, which moved to Oklahoma City in 2008 and became the Thunder.