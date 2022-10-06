In Las Vegas, LeBron James doubles down on pitch to bring the city an NBA expansion team

The Los Angeles Lakers were in Las Vegas to take on the Phoenix Suns during the NBA preseason — but it was the post-game press conference that has everyone talking.

Superstar forward LeBron James doubled down on his commitment to own a team in Las Vegas.

During the post-game press conference, James said Las Vegas has the best fan base in the world. He said he wants to bring a team here, and he wants to be the owner.

"It's the best fan base in the world and I would love to bring a team here at some point," James said. "That would be amazing."

James also made it clear to NBA commissioner Adam Silver that he wants a team here — and not for the first time.

"I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players," James said. "So, I want a team here, Adam. Thank you."

James previously made a similar statement during an episode of his show "The Shop."

For his part, Silver has addressed potential NBA expansion plans several times in recent years, but the Associated Press reports "there has also been a clear belief that the NBA won't move forward on adding teams until the next Collective Bargaining Agreement and television deals are complete."

The NBA commissioner has also called Las Vegas "a great sports market" — as evidenced by the success of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Las Vegas Aces. The NBA already has ties to Vegas, where it holds Summer League.

"As I said before, at some point, this league invariably will expand, but it's not at this moment and we're not discussing it," Silver said previously. "But one of the factors in expanding is the potential dilution of talent."

Associated Press basketball write Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.