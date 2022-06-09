Watch
LeBron James says he wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jun 09, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LeBron James is in the market for an NBA team in Las Vegas.

Recently on “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” James revealed his plans to purchase a professional basketball team, specifically one in Las Vegas.

James already has a stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Socks among other franchises, but has expressed an interest in owning an NBA team “sooner rather than later.”

While Vegas has welcomed the Aces, Golden Knights and Raiders in recent years, it’s long been rumored that Vegas is a top contender for an NBA team.

The episode will be available on YouTube on Friday at 9 a.m. PT.

