Las Vegas Raiders promote Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator, may have found OC, too

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rob Leonard will be the next defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced on Sunday.

Leonard is being promoted to the position from within the organization, where he was previously the run game coordinator/defensive line coach. The upcoming NFL season will be his fourth with the Silver and Black.

Leonard's NFL background includes working on the coaching staff of the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens.

Since hiring former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to replace Pete Carroll in the head coaching job, the Raiders have also brought on NFL veteran Mike McCoy as assistant head coach.

While it's not confirmed, some NFL insiders are reporting that the Silver and Black are likely to fill another top coaching position soon.

According to Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko is expected to be hired as the Raiders' offensive coordinator. Janocko previously worked with Kubiak in Seattle and in New Orleans.

