Las Vegas High Rollers welcome skaters of all levels

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Las Vegas High Rollers are proving that roller derby is open to anyone — regardless of age or experience level.
Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman traded her microphone for a helmet and a pair of skates to learn the sport firsthand, joining the team for a normal practice.
WATCH | Alex Eschelman laces up her skates to join the Las Vegas High Rollers for a day
Despite falling being an inevitable part of the sport, athletes say getting back up and trying again is an easy choice — for more reasons than one.
"I'm so proud of myself after every practice," one skater said.
"Just gives you something to do together, it's just fun," one skater said about doing the sport with her husband.
"I'm an empty nester, our daughter is in college and my husband travels so I'm alone a lot, I met all these lovely people and they're near and dear to my heart," one skater said.
"The sport has given me longevity, I'm teaching generations about what I enjoy, what I love so dearly it's such a good feeling to pass it on," another skater said.
Sounds like something you might want to try? Head to lvhighrollersrollerderby.com if you would like more information on joining the team.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
