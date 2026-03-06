'We’re all kids again': Las Vegas 42s seniors keep Jackie Robinson’s legacy alive through softball

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On a windy morning at Lorenzi Park, the sound of bats cracking and gloves popping echoes across the field as members of the Las Vegas 42s play a scrimmage. For these players — many in their 60s, 70s and even 80s — the game hasn’t lost its magic.

And in this league, every player wears the same number: 42.

The number honors Jackie Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947. For Robert “Train” Lane, one of the driving forces behind the team, keeping Robinson’s story alive is a mission.

“Jackie Robinson was the first Negro that played in the National League,” Lane said. “He was the one who really got the country together. We want to make sure Jackie Robinson’s history do not be erased.”

Lane, 81, is one of the oldest players on the field — and one of its most passionate. He’s worn Robinson’s number for most of his life.

“I have wore a 42 from the time I was in grade school all my life,” Lane said. “If I didn’t get 42, I didn’t want to play.”

The Las Vegas 42s are part of the Las Vegas Senior Softball Association, a league with nearly 200 members. Players must be at least 60 years old, though many continue playing well into their 70s and 80s.

Lane said the group hopes to grow the concept even further, with a long-term goal of establishing Jackie Robinson-inspired “42s” teams across the country.

For now, the focus is on building their local program — and the friendships that come with it.

“This is the most welcoming bunch of guys you’ll ever want to see,” player Lou Bellino said. “Took me right in and I tell you, best decision I ever made. We’re out here, we’re all kids again.”

For many players, the league provides more than just a chance to play ball.

“Being able to join the Las Vegas Senior Softball Association was really a godsend for me,” said Les Strodes, another member of the team. “I get out of the house, I get to do the activities that we do, and I also have a chance to get out of my wife’s hair.”

The Las Vegas 42s plan to host two community games at Lorenzi Park on April 4 and April 13 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day on April 15. Organizers say the events will include refreshments, raffles and opportunities for fans to meet the players.

Lane hopes families, neighbors and baseball fans across the valley will come out to support the team.

“We’re going to have refreshments, raffle, and a lot of fun,” Lane said. “Bring your lawn chair, bring your neighbor, bring your grandkids, just come out and have a great time with us.”

The team is also raising money to purchase uniforms and equipment. Donations can be made through the Las Vegas Senior Softball website, through the team’s GoFundMe campaign, or via check mailed to Las Vegas 42s LLC, P.O. Box 530354, Henderson, NV 89053.

The league also welcomes new members interested in joining the program.

“You ain’t played in 10 years, we’ll work with you slow and get you back into the game,” Lane said.

For the players who gather at Lorenzi Park each week, the message is simple: the love of baseball doesn’t fade with age.

“I play four times a week,” Lane said. “That’s my life.”