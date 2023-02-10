Las Vegas has been preparing for Super Bowl LVIII for years, LVCVA official says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lot of places are preparing for watch parties for this Sunday's game. However, it's next year's matchup that has many locals excited.

That's because after Super Bowl LVII wraps, all eyes will turn to Las Vegas.

"It does not get any bigger than Super Bowl," said Jaimesen Mapes, the marketing director of Parkway Tavern.

The local chain is getting ready for Sunday with big game watch parties.

"We got open bar packages at Parkway Flamingo and Parkway Decatur," he said. "We have drink specials everywhere."

Mapes says Super Bowl Sunday is already a big weekend in Las Vegas on and off the Strip. While folks watch the game from here, many can't help but wonder what this will all mean when it comes to town next year.

"Super Bowl in Vegas is going to be unlike any other experience," said Lori Nelson-Kraft, the senior vice president of communications for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Nelson-Kraft says preparation for the valley's game has been going on for years. She says the game will mean around $500 million for the local economy.

"The Super Bowl game itself will take place at Allegiant Stadium, but the week long events that is the Super Bowl will take place throughout the Strip, downtown and even in our local communities," she said.

Nelson-Kraft says a lot of planning foes into bringing the Super Bowl to a community, along with all the festivities leading up to it and from volunteering to business opportunities - there are ways to get involved.

"Right now, there are incredible opportunities for local businesses to get involved," she said. "The NFL together with the Super Bowl host committee has already launched its business connect program inviting woman-owned businesses of diversity to have an opportunity for goods and services."

Resorts and businesses on and off the strip have a year to get ready.

"I mean, we have been preparing really since the NFL Draft kind of using that as a blueprint," Mapes said. "Just what we saw people coming into town."

Mapes says they always promote a good watch party, it's the weekend many in the industry look forward to.

"The game itself is always huge, now you put in Las Vegas, which is the craziest place on earth right, it is going to be awesome," he said.