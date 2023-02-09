Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opens new sportsbook ahead of Super Bowl LVII weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is opening up at a sportsbook inside the Mohegan Sun Casino ahead of Super Bowl LVII weekend.

The opening comes after reports have projected this weekend to generate $16 Billion in prop bets for the big game.

The UK-based Betfred Sportsbook will be running operations inside the Virgin Hotel, opening the newest of its 1,500 sportsbooks nationwide in the Las Vegas valley.

Up until 2018, Nevada was one of the only states where you could place bets, now you can bet on the Super Bowl in 33 states — including Arizona, which will be the first state with legal betting to host a Super Bowl.

Las Vegas sportsbooks are upping their game by adding to the sporting betting experience so they can keep up with the competition.

During a recent Nevada Gaming Regulators Board meeting, Betfred U.S. Chief Operating Officer Bryan Bennett talked with regulators about why Betfred wants to invest in Las Vegas.

"Investing in Las Vegas is important to us," Bennett said. "Sponsoring local sports teams, working with local media partnerships and feeling like you're investing in the community. We went from 0 employees to almost 70 total on the U.S. payroll. Here in the Las Vegas area, that's almost $4 Million."

Ickey Woods, a former player for both UNLV Football and Cincinnati Bengals, will be making the first bet inside the new sportsbook. After that, everyone else will be allowed to make their bets.