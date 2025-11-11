Las Vegas “Donut Boys” football team heads to national championship, calls on community for support

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Under the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium, the same field the Raiders and UNLV call home, a group of Las Vegas eight-year-olds is chasing a dream much bigger than football.

The Rebels 8U team—better known as the “Donut Boys”—has advanced to the National American Youth Football Championship in Florida after three consecutive undefeated seasons. Even more remarkable: they haven’t allowed a single point in three years.

“The kids have been together since flag football,” said head coach AJ Lucious. “They’re relentless. They work hard—they just do everything you ask.”

Their near-perfect defense earned them a nickname and a sugary weekly tradition. “We treat them on Thursdays with donuts,” Lucious said. “They expect the donuts every Thursday—it’s like a prize for a prize.”

For the players, the donut runs are about more than sweets. “Every Thursday we get donuts because donuts are zeroes,” said Omar Pearson, grinning. “That’s our last day of practice before the next game.”

Confidence comes naturally to a team that has never been scored on. “Our competition is just easy,” Pearson said matter-of-factly.

Quarterback Jadori Williams put it simply: “We’re the best team in the West.”

Beyond the bravado, the “Donut Boys” are as tight off the field as they are on it. “My favorite thing about being a Rebel is having friends on this team—and hitting people,” Pearson said with a laugh.

Even rising star Michael "Tre Tre" Gayden, known for his celebratory touchdown moves, sees the trip as something more than competition. “I’m pretty good at football,” he said. “And my speed is up there.”

Now, the undefeated squad is facing its toughest challenge yet—getting 45 players to Florida for a week-long championship that runs Dec. 7–14. For many of the children, it would be their first time traveling out of state.

“I just ask for everybody to please help donate,” Lucious said. “Anything helps. A lot of these kids don’t have a lot. We’re all trying—we’re just asking for help."

You can donate through the QR code below.