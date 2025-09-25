Las Vegas Aviators set to play in their first-ever Triple-A Championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Aviators manager Fran Riordan was euphoric after he and his club beat the Tacoma Rainers 7-3 on Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark to become Pacific Coast League champions for the first time since 1988.

“What a feeling, I still have the chills from the last out being made,” Riordan said.

Along with their historic sweep over the Rainiers, the Aviators advanced to the Triple-A title game for the first time ever.

“We’re going to come ready to play and hopefully give the fans of Las Vegas a treat,” Riordan said.

The Aviators gave fans a treat in Game 2 of the PCL championship series, from Luke Mann’s three-run homer to Ryan Lasko’s second big fly in as many nights.

“What a performance by our bullpen tonight, what a performance by Luke Mann and Ryan Lasko, just a great feeling, a great team win, a great atmosphere at Las Vegas Ballpark and a lot of great people to share this win with,” Riordan said.

The Aviators will host the winner of the International League Championship Series on Saturday at 7 p.m.