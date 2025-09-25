Las Vegas Aviators sweep Rainiers for Pacific Coast League title

The Las Vegas Aviators are Pacific Coast League champions after sweeping the Tacoma Rainiers in the championship series.

The Aviators dominated throughout the decisive game, maintaining a 4-run lead through the final two innings to secure the title.

With the Pacific Coast League championship now in hand, the Aviators advance to the Triple-A National Championship. They will face the winner of the series between Jacksonville and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Triple-A National Championship game is scheduled for Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

