Las Vegas Aviators sweep Rainiers for Pacific Coast League title

Aviators
KTNV
Aviators
Posted

The Las Vegas Aviators are Pacific Coast League champions after sweeping the Tacoma Rainiers in the championship series.

The Aviators dominated throughout the decisive game, maintaining a 4-run lead through the final two innings to secure the title.

With the Pacific Coast League championship now in hand, the Aviators advance to the Triple-A National Championship. They will face the winner of the series between Jacksonville and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Triple-A National Championship game is scheduled for Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer