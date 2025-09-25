Las Vegas Aviators sweep Rainiers for Pacific Coast League title

The Las Vegas Aviators are Pacific Coast League champions after sweeping the Tacoma Rainiers in the championship series.
The Aviators dominated throughout the decisive game, maintaining a 4-run lead through the final two innings to secure the title.
With the Pacific Coast League championship now in hand, the Aviators advance to the Triple-A National Championship. They will face the winner of the series between Jacksonville and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The Triple-A National Championship game is scheduled for Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
-
Las Vegas Aviators’ unsung grounds crew keeps Las Vegas Ballpark game-readyAhead of a title push, the Aviators’ grounds crew walks through painting, watering, mowing, dragging, tamping and tarp work — a detailed routine they say is about safety as much as looks.
VGK fans excited to return to The Fortress, despite 3-1 loss to LA KingsAfter a long summer, Vegas Golden Knights fans finally got to see some of their favorite players in action as the Knights faced the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday night.
MLB will use robot umpires in 2026Major League Baseball's 11-man competition committee on Tuesday approved use of the Automated Ball/Strike System in the major leagues in 2026.
Las Vegas Aces take their first win of the best-of-5 seriesThe Las Vegas Aces had no problem bouncing back from Sunday's Game 1 loss, blowing out the Indiana Fever 90-68 in Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals.