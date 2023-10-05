Las Vegas Aviators' manager Fran Riordan named Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators' 2023 season may be in the books but members of the organization are still bringing home awards.

On Wednesday, the team announced that manager Fran Riordan has been named the 2023 Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year. This is the second time in his career that Riordan has earned the honor.

"There are so many great baseball men at the helm of these historical franchises," Riordan said. "I see the work, preparation and passion that they all put in and it always motivates me to work harder and strive to be better."

Minor League Baseball has selected Fran Riordan as the Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year for the 2nd time in his career 🏆 Congratulations, Fran! pic.twitter.com/T6WG1tdT74 — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) October 5, 2023

Riordan led the Aviators to an overall record of 75-74 this season and the team was still in the playoff race going into the last homestand of the season.

Aviators outfielder Cody Thomas was also named to the Pacific Coast League All-Star Team. This season, he appeared in 1070 games and batted .301 with 27 doubles, eight triples, 23 home runs, and 109 RBI. He also spent time with the Oakland A's this season appearing in 19 games and batting .238. He recorded his first Major League home run against Boston on July 19.

The Aviators will return to Las Vegas Ballpark for the 2024 season in March. They'll open the season at home against their in-state rivals, the Reno Aces.