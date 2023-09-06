Las Vegas Aviators announce 2024 regular season schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators season isn't over yet as they continue their race for a playoff spot. However, the team has already unveiled their schedule for the 2024 season.

The team will play 150 games in 2024 - 75 at home and 75 on the road.

They'll open the season at home at Las Vegas Ballpark as they take on their in-state rivals, the Reno Aces. That's set for March 29 through March 31.

Our 2024 Schedule is HERE!



Excited to play in Las Vegas Ballpark all summer long in '24



Read more: https://t.co/2DALksgy8e pic.twitter.com/WQCcdv3TTo — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 5, 2023

Team officials said game times for the 2024 season will be announced at a later date.

Meantime, the Aviators are 68-64 going into Wednesday night's game. Las Vegas is tied with the Tacoma Rainiers for the best second-half record in the Pacific Coast League's West Division. Both teams are trying to chase the Round Rock Express who are slightly ahead in the standings for that playoff spot.

The winner of the season's second half will face the Oklahoma City Dodgers in a best-of-three series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game will be held at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. The winner of the International League will take on the winner of the Pacific Coast League for the Triple-A title. The game will also be broadcast nationwide on MLB Network.