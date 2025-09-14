Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Las Vegas Aces reach for third title during start of postseason against the Seattle Storm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are starting their postseason with a bang after knocking out 16 wins in a row during their regular season. On Sunday, they face off against the Seattle Storm at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, with their eyes on a third title in just four years.

A'ja Wilson (2025 AP Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year) averages 20.8 points against Seattle, with Jackie Young (AP second-team selection) averaging 18.5, Jewell Loyd with 12.3, and Chelsea Gray chipping in an average of 9.5.

And though the Aces certainly aren't lacking in it, Las Vegas wishes their team good luck ahead of the game.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

