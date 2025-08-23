Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Aces celebrate a 10-win streak after matchup against the Mystics

KTNV
AFTER THE GAME

The Las Vegas Aces enter double digits in their streak after their 10th consecutive win during their matchup against the Washington Mystics on Saturday (91-81).

BEFORE THE GAME

The Las Vegas Aces look to keep the winning streak alive as they embark on a three-game road trip, starting with a matchup against the Washington Mystics on Saturday.

The Aces are sitting in a nine-game winning streak with their latest win at home against the Phoenix Mercury.

Along with A’ja Wilson recording a double-double, five Aces players put up double-digit figures, including Dana Evans coming off the bench with 17 points.

Last time the Aces faced the Mystics, they fell 70-68 after a 15-point, second-half lead slipped away from them.

Tip off is at noon on The Spot Vegas 34, and catch our exclusive pre-game coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. on The Spot Vegas 34.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

