Second consecutive win against Phoenix secured: Aces victorious against Mercury

AFTER THE GAME
The Las Vegas Aces keep their win streak alive on Thursday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena, dominating their ninth straight match up, this time against the Phoenix Mercury 83-61. Along with A’ja Wilson recording a double-double, five Aces players put up double-digit figures including Dana Evans coming off the bench with 17 points.
Aces fans’ corgis also graced the court for a race at halftime in honor of Megan Gustafson’s book release about she and her pup, Pancake. The Aces go on a three-game road trip next, starting in Washington on Saturday against the Mystics at noon.
BEFORE THE GAME
After narrowly defeating the Mercury last week, the Aces have their sights set on a second consecutive win against Phoenix on Thursday night.
With the hopes of extending their eight game winning streak to nine, the Aces will host the Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
Thursday's game is not only gearing up to be a highly-anticipated showdown — it'll be a collector's heaven. The first 7,500 fans through the doors will receive a collectible Jackie Young pin (the fourth pin of the season).
Averaging 28.7 points with her eyes on the title of 2025 M'VP and Defensive Player of the Year, A'ja Wilson leads the league in scoring and rebounds over her past seven games.
Tonight's star pin design, Jackie Young, sits at second highest in scoring for the team, with an average of 16.7 points overall.
Chelsea Gray chipped in to get the Aces on their winning streak with 7.2 assists, which is up two from her 2025 average.
With an average 14.1 points and double digit scores in nine out of the last 10 games, Jewell Loyd is putting in the work off the bench.
NaLyssa Smith rounds out the team with 7.5 points and 6.5 rebounds as the Aces continue to dominate with W's.
The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will air on Vegas 34. Catch our exclusive pre-game coverage on The Spot Vegas 34 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Where to watch
Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.
Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.
