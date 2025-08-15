Winning streak continues: The Las Vegas Aces prevail against the Phoenix Mercury

AFTER THE GAME

The Las Vegas Aces narrowly claim victory against the Phoenix Mercury 86-83, extending their five-game winning streak to six.

BEFORE THE GAME

The Las Vegas Aces will face off against the Phoenix Mercury at the PHX Arena on August 15, hopeful to continue their winning streak.

The Aces remain one game behind the Mercury at 5th in league standings, but are enjoying their five consecutive wins of the season.

A’ja Wilson stands four blocks away from surpassing Ruth Riley’s No. 9 record, and continues to lead the WNBA in scoring and rebounds.

Jackie Young averaged 19.2 ppg, with Jewell Loyd off the bench and upping her tally to 15.5 ppg. Loyd’s killer accuracy from beyond the arc and from the left corner 3 is beefing up the team’s standings in the league as well.

The Aces lead the league in field goal shooting in the paint while maintaining their status in the top three in the mid range game as No. 2. this season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and you can catch all the action on The Spot Vegas 34.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.