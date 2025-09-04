Megan Gustafson aces being an author

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Athletes are more than their sport, and Aces center Megan Gustafson is living proof.
“I’ve always wanted to be an author," Gustafson said. "Being a children’s book author came to fruition early last spring, it’s been a long journey but really fun, actually holding it and flipping through the pages is a dream come true.”
WATCH | Gustafson and Pancake discuss their children's book
Gustafson's children's chapter book, "Pancake's Passport" recently hit the shelves for kids to read about her basketball adventures around the world with her dog, Pancake.
“Each chapter I wanted it to be super meaningful of not just basketball and what I experienced traveling, but also sprinkle in life lessons about teaching kids on how to be good humans," Gusafson said.
For Gustafson, there is a lot of meaning behind this easy and fun read for all.
“Kids with anxiety, I had that as a child and being able to have a companion like Pancake would’ve been instrumental for me, I think kids can really relate to her and find comfort and peace with her," Gustafson said. "There’s a bible and life guide at the end of the book too, just teaching different lessons of how each character we ran into in the book represents a character in the bible and so just keep teaching kids on how to be good humans — that’s the biggest message I want to display and really push.”
"Pancake's Passport," is out now on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Pancakes-Passport-Megan-Gustafson/dp/B0FLW7G8HD
