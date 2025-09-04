Megan Gustafson aces being an author

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Athletes are more than their sport, and Aces center Megan Gustafson is living proof.

“I’ve always wanted to be an author," Gustafson said. "Being a children’s book author came to fruition early last spring, it’s been a long journey but really fun, actually holding it and flipping through the pages is a dream come true.”

Gustafson's children's chapter book, "Pancake's Passport" recently hit the shelves for kids to read about her basketball adventures around the world with her dog, Pancake.

“Each chapter I wanted it to be super meaningful of not just basketball and what I experienced traveling, but also sprinkle in life lessons about teaching kids on how to be good humans," Gusafson said.

For Gustafson, there is a lot of meaning behind this easy and fun read for all.

“Kids with anxiety, I had that as a child and being able to have a companion like Pancake would’ve been instrumental for me, I think kids can really relate to her and find comfort and peace with her," Gustafson said. "There’s a bible and life guide at the end of the book too, just teaching different lessons of how each character we ran into in the book represents a character in the bible and so just keep teaching kids on how to be good humans — that’s the biggest message I want to display and really push.”

https://www.amazon.com/Pancakes-Passport-Megan-Gustafson/dp/B0FLW7G8HD