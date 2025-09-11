Las Vegas Aces soaring high into season finale against Los Angeles Sparks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The end of a the regular season is here for the Las Vegas Aces as they hit the road to face the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night.

𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬 ♠️



📍 Los Angeles, CA

⌚️ 7PM PT

📺 @NBATV // Vegas 34#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/MG2YAmI4RF — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 11, 2025

It's been a nonstop victory run for the playoff-clinched Aces, securing their latest 15th consecutive win against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, 92-61.

The Aces are No. 3 in league standings (29-14) right behind the Atlanta Dream (30-14). Their standing could be tied tonight with a Dream loss against Connecticut. When it comes to the playoffs, the Aces will have home court advantage for Game 1.

Among her many set records, A'ja Wilson continues make history being the only player in league history to average at least 20 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocked and 1 steal per game. She also leads the entire league in scoring (23.4 pg) and blocked shots (2.3 bpg).

In Tuesday's game Jewell Lloyd became the 16th player in WNBA history to score 6,000 career points.

The Los Angeles Sparks won their Tuesday game against the Phoenix Mercury, but at No. 9 in standings the Sparks were eliminated from the playoffs when Seattle won over Golden State.

Tonight's pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot Vegas 34. The game starts at 7 p.m. and immediately followed by the post-game show.

Las Vegas Aces

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.