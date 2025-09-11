Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsLas Vegas Aces

Actions

Las Vegas Aces soaring high into season finale against Los Angeles Sparks

Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks
KTNV
Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The end of a the regular season is here for the Las Vegas Aces as they hit the road to face the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night.

It's been a nonstop victory run for the playoff-clinched Aces, securing their latest 15th consecutive win against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, 92-61.

The Aces are No. 3 in league standings (29-14) right behind the Atlanta Dream (30-14). Their standing could be tied tonight with a Dream loss against Connecticut. When it comes to the playoffs, the Aces will have home court advantage for Game 1.

Among her many set records, A'ja Wilson continues make history being the only player in league history to average at least 20 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocked and 1 steal per game. She also leads the entire league in scoring (23.4 pg) and blocked shots (2.3 bpg).

In Tuesday's game Jewell Lloyd became the 16th player in WNBA history to score 6,000 career points.

The Los Angeles Sparks won their Tuesday game against the Phoenix Mercury, but at No. 9 in standings the Sparks were eliminated from the playoffs when Seattle won over Golden State.

Tonight's pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot Vegas 34. The game starts at 7 p.m. and immediately followed by the post-game show.

Aces Sparks Watch Party

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer