After the game

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the reigning WNBA champions, the New York Liberty 83-77 closing out their three-game homestand on a high note. Aces center A’ja Wilson recorded her third straight double-double of 17 points and 16 boards, along with Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young all scoring in double digits. Young now owns the outright for most league victories before turning 28 with 165 wins. The Aces are on a five-game win streak finishing their homestand 3-0 and travel to Phoenix next to face the Mercury on Friday at 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Alex Eschelman reports the latest on Aces win on Wednesday night

Las Vegas Aces defeat reigning WNBA champions, the New York Liberty

Before the game

The Las Vegas Aces host the New York Liberty for the only time this season on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

With an Aces win tonight, Jackie Young would own the WNBA record for most victories before turning 28.

The Aces, currently sixth in the league standings, are only 2 ½ games behind second-seeded New York.

Las Vegas is looking to secure its first victory against the Liberty after dropping two contests in New York—92-78 in the May 17 season opener and 87-78 on July 8.

Averaging in double figures in the first two games against the Liberty were Young, A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Dana Evans, while NaLyssa Smith, playing in her third game with the Aces, scored 11 points and grabbed 4 boards against NY on July 8.

Wilson is looking to continue her historic week after winning her 25th Western Conference Player of the Year award on Tuesday and recording a league-first 30-point, 20-rebound game against Connecticut.

Since Aug. 3, when the Aces' four-game winning streak began, she leads the WNBA in scoring and rebounding, while adding 3.3 apg and 2.0 spg.

Since joining the Aces, Smith’s numbers have increased across the board — up to 7.8 points and 6.1 rebounds, and she is shooting 54.9% from the floor, up from 42.5%.

After going 9-1 to start the season, New York has dropped five of its last nine games, with a four-game losing streak during that span. The Liberty will be without two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, who has not played since July 26.

Despite the slight skid, New York still ranks among league’s top 3 for points, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, assists, steals, blocked shots, and fast break points.

One big factor for New York since playing the Aces last is Emma Meesseman, who signed with the Liberty on August 1 and returned to the WNBA after a three-year hiatus. The Belgian forward recently led the Belgian National Team to a championship at the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket and earned her second consecutive Most Valuable Player honor.

Since the last matchup, the Aces and Liberty have swapped in the league standings at the free-throw line. The Liberty are netting a league-best 84.2% from the charity stripe, while the Aces are tallying a second-best 82%.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and airs nationally on ESPN.

Want more Aces? Catch "In the Paint" for more highlights, news and behind-the-scenes coverage on The Spot Vegas 34 at 10:30 p.m.