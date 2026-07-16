Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson wins ESPY for best athlete in women's sports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces continues to rack up the accolades, adding to her already historic WNBA career.

At the 2026 ESPY Awards on ABC Wednesday night, the four-time MVP was named the best athlete in women's sports for the second time in her career after also earning that honor in 2024.

Wilson also received the award for best WNBA player for the third time in four years.

The 29-year-old earned her fourth MVP award last season and was also named co-defensive player of the year, helping lead the Aces to their third title in four years.

Wilson holds the record for most WNBA MVP awards, winning the honor in 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2025.

Just hours ahead of the ESPY Awards, Wilson was also the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA All-Star draft.

The All-Star game will be played on July 25 in Chicago. Aces head coach Becky Hammon will be coaching against Wilson as she leads Team Cynthia Cooper, who is serving as an "All-Star general manager" alongside Teresa Weatherspoon.

The Aces are currently 17-7 with their next matchup against the Toronto Tempo on July 20.