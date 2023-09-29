Hundreds of Las Vegas Aces fans show support at pop-up event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of fans lined up and wrapped around the Las Vegas Aces Headquarters Thursday, waiting for their chance to get Aces shirts, hats and more.

"It's important, particularly when you're going to the games to show support for the team," said Aces season ticket holder Dave Hon. "I got more stuff in the closet than I could ever possibly use."

There was no lack of support from the fans who came out to the pop-up event. It lasted from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. For some fans, the gear means much more than just a show of support for their team.

"That's what I'm in here buying, is stuff for some kids that are fans too," said Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts teacher Kristin Pohl.

Pohl says her students look up to these athletes.

"It's really cool to watch the motivation for the kids and stuff," she said. These women are, in every town, amazing role models wherever they are, so it's really cool to watch."

Along with getting to purchase new gear, fans got exclusive access to see the Aces practice courts, something the organization says they haven't offered at any pop-up events in the past.

Many fans tell Channel 13 they'll be putting on their new gear to watch the Las Vegas Aces Friday night. They'll take on the Dallas Wings in Game 3 of their semifinal series.

The Aces are up 2-0 in the series and can clinch their spot in the WNBA Finals with a win. That would be the Aces' third trip to the WNBA Finals in the past 4 seasons.