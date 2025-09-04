Can they keep the streak? The Aces take on the Lynx Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are back from break and ready to take on the Minnesota Lynx, focused on surpassing the franchise record of 12 consecutive wins at tonight's game.
We're celebrating the Heroes of the House on Thursday!— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 2, 2025
📍 @TMobileArena
⌚️ 7PM PT
📺 @PrimeVideo // Vegas 34
🎟️ https://t.co/wbFun4Urtf#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/51eJFhx1Vq
Fans not only have a thrilling game ahead of them, but a collectible as well — with the first 7,500 people in line to receive an Aces challenge coin. They'll also be treated to a halftime showing setting the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department against the Henderson Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue as part of the Aces' annual Heroes of the House theme.
A'ja Wilson continues to lead the team as a strong candidate for WNBA M'VP and Defensive Player of the Year. Sitting in the top 15 for scoring and assists, All-WNBA pick Jackie Young averages 15.9 points during the Aces' win streak. Chelsea Gray, All-WNBA candidate, raised her assist numbers by 1.7, and both NaLyssa Smith and Dana Evans chipping in for the win.
The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV. Catch our exclusive pre-game coverage on The Spot Vegas 34 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Where to watch
Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.
Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.
