Aces travel to Seattle to face Storm in first game of WNBA Commissioner's Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces return to Seattle for a June 1 game, a week after falling to the Storm 102-82.

The matchup in Seattle also marks the start of the Commissioner’s Cup, an in-season competition that pits the Eastern and Western Conferences against each other and runs from June 1 to June 17.

The Storm captured the first Commissioner's Cup title, while the Aces won it in 2022 and advanced to the CC Championship in 2023.

In this season’s Commissioner’s Cup, Las Vegas is playing for ADL Nevada in support of the league’s 2025 initiative “No Space for Hate.” The ADL is a leader in the fight against antisemitism, racism and all forms of hate.

Led by A’ja Wilson’s season-high 35 points, the Aces enter Sunday’s game off a 96-81 win against Los Angeles on Friday. Jackie Young tallied a season-high 26 points and Chelsea Gray recorded 15.

In the win, Wilson’s 35 points was the third-highest scoring game in the league in 2025 thus far, behind Kelsey Plum and Arike Ogunbowale, who each had 37-point games.

After shooting 36% from the 3-point range against Seattle, Las Vegas bounced back and shot 48% from beyond the arc against the Sparks. The Aces' defense held the Sparks to a season-low 29.2% from 3 and turned 18 Los Angeles turnovers into 28 points.

Las Vegas is 47-45 all-time against the Storm and 19-29 in Seattle.

In the two games since their last meeting, the Storm went 0-2, dropping games against Minnesota and Atlanta. In the two games, Storm guard Skylar Diggins recorded 18 and 20 points, respectively, while Gabby Williams tallied 20 and 14.

Catch the exclusive pre-game coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ahead of tipoff at 3 p.m. You can find all the action on The Spot - Vegas 34.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.