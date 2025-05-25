Las Vegas Aces take first 20-point loss since 2023 in matchup against Seattle Storm

AFTER THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Despite winning their last two, the Las Vegas Aces lost to the Storm in Seattle 102-82 on Sunday.

At the end of the first quarter, former Aces player Alysha Clark gave Seattle a 12-point lead, which was the start of the Storm leading by double digits for most of the matchup.

A’ja Wilson lead the Aces with 15 points and Jewell Loyd as well as Jackie Young both put up 14 points.

This marks the Aces’ first 20-point loss since 2023 against the New York Liberty.

Vegas is back home for their next game on Friday, May 30th against the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m.



BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces look to win their third consecutive game on Sunday in Seattle against the Storm.

Aces guard Jewell Loyd returns to the Evergreen State after spending 10 years in Seattle after getting drafted by the Storm in 2015 as the first overall pick.

Loyd brought two championships to Seattle in 2018 and 2020 as one of the top 20 all-time scorers in the WNBA.

Vegas will also face former teammate, Alysha Clark who won the 2023 world title with the Aces as well as earned the Sixth Player of the Year award that season.

Both teams are coming off of wins! Pregame starts at 2:30 p.m. and tip off is at 3 p.m. all on Vegas 34.

