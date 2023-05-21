Las Vegas Aces set WNBA record in win over Seattle Storm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are looking to defend their WNBA title and kicked off the season by setting a league record.

The Aces defeated the Seattle Storm 105-64 on Saturday. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the 41-point margin is the largest ever in a WNBA team's opening game. They added it's also the largest defeat ever suffered by the Storm.

It was the Aces first win in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, which Las Vegas also won last year. The team said that for every win, they'll donate $2,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southern Nevada. For every loss, they'll donate $500. There are nine games left in the Commissioner's Cup.

The team was led by assistant coach Tyler Marsh while head coach Becky Hammon serves a two-game suspension. Hammon may not have been at Climate Pledge Arena but she was watching the game.

"I FaceTimed her," forward A'ja Wilson said. "She knew we were in good hands with Ty but I just wanted to make sure we were on the right track. She said she only yelled at the screen twice, which is big for us because I think in real life, it would be more than that."

Marsh said it was a special day since his family was at the game.

"I'm a coach's kid. I grew up in the game. My dad has been a college coach his entire life," Marsh said. "For him to be out here and see me coach and for my wife and eight-month-old son to be here, that's the sentimental part for me."

Wilson added it was good to see people behind-the-scenes get recognized.

"When you have someone like Tyler, I don't think anyone sees the work he does for us and it is so incredibly awesome to see him get this win," Wilson said. "He was level-headed through our craziness and that's what you can count on. We have amazing assistants. It was truly special."

At least six Aces players were in the double digits for Saturday's game including new addition Candace Parker, who the Aces signed this past off-season. The team said she has been a great addition to the team.

"It's been an adjustment for everybody. It's a new system, a new environment but Candace is who she is for her ability to adjust and her ability to lead," Marsh said. "She's been exceptional since she's gotten here."

"She is one of the legends of our league and she brings her voice. She brings her skill, her IQ and that's what we need," Wilson said. "It's super dope to be her teammate and play with her."

Saturday was also a big game for Wilson who recorded her 55th double-double and she currently has the Aces franchise record.

Aces assistant coach Natalie Nakase is scheduled to lead the team when they play the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday before the two teams face off at Michelob Ultra Arena for the Aces' home opener on Saturday, May 27.