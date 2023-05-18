Las Vegas Aces' head coach Becky Hammon responds to suspension

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday, the WNBA announced its plans to suspend Las Vegas Aces head coach, Becky Hammon, for 2 games with no pay.

The league is also taking away the Aces 2025 first-round pick. This comes after an investigation found the team to have mistreated forward Dearica Hamby.

Hamby was traded to the LA Sparks in January, and she claims the organization traded her because she was pregnant.

Hammon spoke on the allegations Wednesday morning, saying everyone is disappointed with the findings.

"I'm just obviously, along with the organization, everyone is disappointed with the findings. But we're looking forward to kind of putting the whole thing behind us," she said. "To have your name be associated with something like that, which is not who you are as a person, it's not how I operate. I handled Dearica with care from day one when she told me, and she knows that. And like I said, once I made the phone call that that the decision has been made to move her, that's when everything kind of fell apart."

Hammon also added later on that the trade was solely a business decision by the Aces.

Las Vegas will face the Seattle Storm in their season opener on the road this Saturday.

Tipoff is set for noon. The game will air on Channel 13.