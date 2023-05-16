WNBA imposes penalties on Las Vegas Aces following investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The WNBA has handed down several penalties against the Las Vegas Aces following an investigation into alleged violations of league rules.

According to a news release from the WNBA, the team's 2025 first-round draft pick has been rescinded and head coach Becky Harmon has been suspended.

The WNBA says the penalties were imposed after the team "violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits." Additionally, Harmon was suspended for "violating league and team Respect in the Workplace policies."

The investigation found that the team made promises of "impermissible benefits" to then-Aces player, Dearica Hamby. Hamby also posted a statement on social media in January, detailing comments Harmon made to Hamby in connection with Hamby's recent pregnancy and sparking the WNBA's investigation.

According to the WNBA, the investigation included "interviews with 33 people and a review of numerous texts, emails, and other documents."

Several individuals reportedly also raised concerns about the conduct of the Aces during the most recent free agency period. Though, the WNBA says the investigation was "not able to substantiate any of those additional concerns."

"It is critical that we uphold the values of integrity and fairness, which create a level playing field for our teams," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "The Aces failed to adhere to league rules and regulations and have been disciplined accordingly. We are also disheartened by the violation of our Respect in the Workplace policies and remain committed to ensuring that enhanced training is conducted and standards are followed across all WNBA teams."