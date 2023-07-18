Las Vegas Aces invited to White House to celebrate championship title

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are headed to the White House to celebrate their 2022 WNBA championship win.

Monday, officials announced President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome the champions on Friday, August 25.

In a statement to media, Aces president Nikki Fargas said the Aces were "excited and honored" by the recognition.

"I know that all of our players and front office staff who worked so hard to help build that championship team and elevate this franchise will enjoy taking part in the festivities," Fargas stated.

The Aces secured Las Vegas' first major professional sports title in a 78-71 Game 4 victory over the Connecticut Sun last September.

Since then, they've showed no signs of slowing down. So far this season, they hold the best record in the WNBA with 19 wins in their first 21 games, and boast the top offense and defense in the league.

Another championship victory this season would make the Aces the WNBA's first repeat champion since Los Angeles won back-to-back titles in 2001 and 2002.