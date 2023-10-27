Las Vegas Aces mural pops up in downtown Las Vegas following championship win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After their historic WNBA Championship win last week, the Las Vegas Aces have been celebrated across every cornerof the Las Vegas valley.

Last year, the team made history as the first major professional sports team to win a championship in Las Vegas. This year, they made history again by being the first WNBA team to win back-to-back titles in two decades.

READ MORE: Channel 13 team coverage of the Las Vegas Aces' parade and championship celebration

A new mural commemorating the WNBA champions also popped up in downtown Las Vegas earlier this week. The mural is located in the Arts District near 1322 Main St.

Ahead of the big parade celebrating the @lvaces' @WNBA championship win, local artists are working on a mural in #DTLV to commemorate the #WNBAChampions! 🏀



The mural is in the @ArtsDistrictLV near 1322 Main St.📍



To learn more about the artists, check out our post on… pic.twitter.com/No50IJf1lE — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 23, 2023

The mural was painted by multiple artists, including Juan Ochoa, Melody Gallegos, Ambriz Orlando, FUZE, Miguel Hernandez, Justin Garcia, Cody G, and Orozco Jesus.