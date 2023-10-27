Watch Now
Las Vegas Aces mural pops up in downtown Las Vegas following championship win

Las Vegas Aces Back-to-Back Champions Mural in Downtown Las Vegas
Posted at 11:28 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 16:03:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After their historic WNBA Championship win last week, the Las Vegas Aces have been celebrated across every cornerof the Las Vegas valley.

Last year, the team made history as the first major professional sports team to win a championship in Las Vegas. This year, they made history again by being the first WNBA team to win back-to-back titles in two decades.

READ MORE: Channel 13 team coverage of the Las Vegas Aces' parade and championship celebration

A new mural commemorating the WNBA champions also popped up in downtown Las Vegas earlier this week. The mural is located in the Arts District near 1322 Main St.

The mural was painted by multiple artists, including Juan Ochoa, Melody Gallegos, Ambriz Orlando, FUZE, Miguel Hernandez, Justin Garcia, Cody G, and Orozco Jesus.

