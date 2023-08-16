Henderson team falls to Rhode Island in first Little League Baseball World Series contest

(KTNV) — The Henderson Little League All-Stars put up a good fight but fell to Rhode Island in their first game of the Little League Baseball World Series on Wednesday.

The Mountain Region, represented by the team from Nevada, and the Metro Region met for Game 2 of the world series on Wednesday at 12 p.m. in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The final score was 3-1 with Rhode Island taking the victory in spite of a home run from Henderson's Jaxson McMullin.

The Henderson Little League All-Stars will have a chance at redemption on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Their opponent in that game had yet to be decided on Wednesday. Saturday's game is scheduled for 3 p.m. PST and will air on ESPN.

The team from Henderson secured their spot in the Little League Baseball World Series with a 10-0 victory over a team from Utah on Friday.

They're only the second team from Nevada to make the little league world series. The Mountain Ridge Little League All-Stars made the cut in 2014.

Ryan Gifford, who coaches the Henderson all-stars, told Channel 13's Justin Hinton he's looking forward to seeing how far the team can go.

"We’ve kind of accomplished our goal — our goal was to get here. Being one of the 10 teams in the United States to get here is huge," Gifford said. "But...the more you succeed, sometimes the goal changes a little bit, so now our goals have shifted. We want to win some games out here, and just see how far we can make this run."