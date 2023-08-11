Nevada little leaguers headed to World Series after 10-0 victory over Utah

(KTNV) — Nevada will be represented in the Little League Baseball World Series after Henderson's team defeated Utah on Friday afternoon.

Nevada's sluggers kept Utah scoreless in the Mountain Region Championship game in San Bernardino, Calif.

The 10-0 win secures the team a spot in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Henderson's team previously defeated Utah 6-3 on Tuesday and Montana on Sunday, 6-1.

In Williamsport, Nevada will face the winner of the Metro Region at 12 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The game will be televised on ESPN.