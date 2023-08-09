Henderson Little League beats Utah 6-3 Tuesday and steps closer to World Series

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KTNV) — Henderson Little League, representing Nevada, defeated Utah in Tuesday's regional semi-finals 6-3.

Henderson took on Utah in San Bernardino, California.

The win brings the team closer to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Justin Hinton caught up with the president of Henderson Little League.

"It is truly a unique experience. Little Leaguers probably never experience anything quite like the atmosphere in San Bernardino. It's a much bigger stadium, a lot more seating, a lot more people," said President of Henderson Little League, Jason Caldwell. "They're treated like rock stars down there."

Caldwell says there has been a lot of community support, and the team sees the messages on social media, so he says to keep them coming!

Sunday, the team won its regional tournament game against Montana, 6-1.