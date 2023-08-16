Henderson Little League players, coach reflect on the journey to Little League World Series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Little League All-Stars are set to hit the field on Wednesday at noon for their first game in the Little League World Series.

Jaxson, the team's catcher, and Logan, the team's 3rd baseman, sat down with Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Justin Hinton to talk about the support the team has received and how they're preparing for Game 1.

The countdown is on. The Henderson Little League All-Stars will take on a team from Rhode Island today at noon for their first Little League World Series game. I spoke with Logan and Jaxson about their experience so far. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/1zCQQIL8pw — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) August 16, 2023

So far, the team has had a busy few days leading up to today's game, from practices to meetings — and even a parade!

"We were in a float with all the teams," Jaxson said. "Everyone was throwing these foam baseballs and we got them and we were able to sign it and throw it back."

But even after the parade, Logan tells Channel 13 that he has yet to "really take it all in."

"I’ve just been really happy to make it here, but I haven’t thought about how much people are watching and any of that stuff," he said.

Something both boys are looking forward to in Game 1 includes "hitting dingers," as Jaxson put it. "I’m hoping for 1 or 2. I want to get on the board."

"I’m just hoping to have a lot of fun out there, a lot of action and good pitches to hit," Logan added.

It was great catching up w/Logan, Jaxson and coach Ryan Gifford of the Henderson Little League All-Stars. I asked the boys what they’re looking forward to when they hit the field. Because it was over zoom, it was a little hard to hear what Jaxson said, but we got there. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/7cqVPsu3Me — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) August 16, 2023

In a similar vein, Ryan Gifford, the coach of the All-Star team, told Channel 13 that he's looking forward to seeing how far this team can go.

"I really think that we’re overlooked a little bit, nationally," he said. "We’ve got some really good arms and most people, they’ve seen my son throw and he did some amazing things. But I’ve got 3 or 4 other kids who can do the exact same thing on any given day, and nobody really knows that yet."

Gifford was born and raised in Henderson and says the support the team has received from the community has been an unforgettable part of the journey to the Little League World Series.

"We’ve kind of accomplished our goal — our goal was to get here. Being one of the 10 teams in the United States to get here is huge!" He added. "But... the more you succeed, sometimes the goal changes a little bit, so now our goals have shifted. We want to win some games out here, and just see how far we can make this run."

As for Game 1, Gifford says he's optimistic that his team will "find some barrels" and "hopefully end up with the W."

You can cheer on the Henderson Little League All-Stars on ESPN, where they'll take the field and face off with the team from Rhode Island at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16.