Henderson Silver Knights honoring organ donors, auctioning jerseys

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights are honoring organ donors on Saturday, which is also Donate Life Knight.

Fans in attendance will receive a souvenir poster and glow stick. Throughout the evening, fans who have saved lives through organ donation will be recognized as Heroes of the Game.

Silver Knights players will wear special, themed jerseys during warm-ups, which will be auctioned off. Fans can bid on the concourse, online by visiting this website, or by texting "HSKDonor" to 76278. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation and their charitable efforts in the community.

Active-duty military members, veterans, and first responders will also receive a puck, while supplies last. Fans may visit Guest Services and present identification to receive a puck.

If you can't make it to Lee's Family Forum for the game, you can tune in on Vegas 34.

The Silver Knights will face off against the Colorado Eagles with puck-drop scheduled for 1 p.m.