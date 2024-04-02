Watch Now
Dollar Loan Center in Henderson renamed to Lee's Family Forum

Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 17:33:09-04

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Just over two years after opening in Henderson, the arena bearing the name Dollar Loan Center has been renamed.

The Foley Entertainment Group has announced the arena will now be named the Lee's Family Forum.

Lee's Discount Liquors is the largest liquor store chain in Nevada and the family behind the business are supporters of the Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights—the latter play in the arena.

“In Henderson, we treat each other like family so it is a perfect fit to welcome the Lee family into our fold,” said Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero.

The renaming becomes official at a ceremony tomorrow, Wednesday, April 3 at 3:30 p.m., just before the Henderson Silver Knights game.

“For our business, this is an exciting opportunity to expand upon our partnership with the Foley Entertainment Group and promote our company to the passionate fans of the Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas Knight Hawks, Vegas Thrill, and all of the other events at LFF. It’s been an amazing partnership and we’re thrilled to continue working with the Foley family, Kerry and Keith,” said Nami Lee, CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor.

Lee's Family Forum also hosts Vegas Knights Hawks and the Vegas Thrill.

