William Karlsson returns to Golden Knights practice after starting season on injured reserve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights could soon see a boost to their lineup.

Forward William Karlsson returned to the ice Monday to practice with the team in a red non-contact sweater. Karlsson hasn't skated with the team since the third day of training camp and started the season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

While head coach Bruce Cassidy said the forward won't return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings, he wasn't going to rule out Karlsson for Friday's contest yet.

Cassidy also said forward Victor Olofsson, who suffered a lower-body injury late in Tuesday's loss to the Washington Capitals, is week-to-week. Olofsson missed the last two games of the road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.

The Knights are back home this week after dropping three straight during their first road trip of the season. The 3-2-1 Knights now sit fourth in the Pacific Division behind Seattle, L.A. and Calgary.

Tuesday's game is the first of four straight for VGK at home as they look to use home-ice advantage to get back in the win column.

The game starts at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+.