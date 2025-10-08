WATCH: Vegas Golden Knights to walk to the gold carpet

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be walking the Gold Carpet to ring in the 2025-2026 regular season.

The Gold Carpet returns to the Toshiba Plaza with the event beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fans will be able to welcome players, coaches, broadcasters, members of the VGK casts and Vegas celebrities before the game.

The game against the Los Angeles Kings begins at 7 p.m. tonight.