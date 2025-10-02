SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — Eight years after the tragedy of 1 October, the Vegas Golden Knights are continuing their tradition of remembrance through community service, donations, and reflection.

VGK remembers 1 October: Derek Engelland reflects as blood drive, $1M donation honor victims

At City National Arena, fans lined up to donate blood in honor of the 58 people killed and hundreds injured during the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. The Golden Knights Foundation also announced a $1 million contribution to the Vegas Strong Fund, which will help build the permanent Forever One Memorial.

For Derek Engelland, the team’s former defenseman who delivered the emotional “Vegas Strong” speech before the franchise’s first home game in 2017, the memory remains one of the defining moments of his career.

“For me, the speech had nothing to do with hockey, but it’s probably one of my biggest accomplishments,” Engelland said in an exclusive one-on-one interview. “I’m not much of a public speaker, but still to this day people tell me how much it helped — and how the team helped them get over the tragedy.”

Engelland admitted he was initially hesitant to speak that night, but support from his wife pushed him to take the microphone. “I got out of my comfort zone and I was able to start an amazing year for the team and the team getting out in the community,” he said.

Now retired, Engelland continues to play an active role in remembrance. On Wednesday, he donated blood alongside fans. “So many people come out on this day — they mark it on their calendars to give blood. I know I do,” he said. “It just shows how this community really comes together and doesn’t forget.”

For fans, the connection between the Golden Knights and the city is as strong as ever. “Their first time out on the ice when Derek gave that speech — that was such a unifying moment,” donor Corey Christensen said. “Donating blood today is just a way to keep remembering, to not let it be forgotten.”

Another donor, Kim Moser, said the Knights provided hope when Las Vegas needed it most. “The Golden Knights brought light to the city in the darkness. They gave us hope, and they still give back every year,” she said.

Barbara Godron, who once rooted for the Philadelphia Flyers, said the team’s response after 1 October permanently changed her loyalty. “Once I saw everything the Knights had done for us, I decided to go with the Knights all the way,” she said. “I even got season tickets — every year since.”

The Forever One Memorial is expected to open by the 10th anniversary of the shooting in 2027. The design will feature a Tower of Light, 58 vertical candles representing the victims, and a community plaza for reflection.

“Eight years later, remembrance has become a tradition,” Engelland said. “And what the team does every 1 October shows this community is never going to forget either.”