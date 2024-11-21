Vegas Golden Knights take on Ottawa Senators for second of five-game road trip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are continuing their five-game road trip Thursday with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

The Knights are looking for a comeback after two consecutive losses this week, most recently from the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 and Sunday night's 5-2 loss against the Washington Capitals.

Thursday's game will be the second matchup of the season where the Knights take on the Senators, but this time, VGK won't have the home-ice advantage that led them to their 6-4 victory on Oct. 25.

A win against Ottawa would put the Golden Knights' all-time record at 6-0-1 at Canadian Tire Centre, and a 12-1-1 record against Ottawa. This could also be their 324th win in franchise history.

The Senators are entering Thursday's match with 17 points in the Atlantic division and an 8-9-1 season record so far. Tonight's game marks the second in their four-game homestand. They have lost their last three games.

Jack Eichel leads VGK with the most points at 28 (five goals, 23 assists) followed by Captain Mark Stone with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).

Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists), followed by Brady Tkachuk with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists).

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said the keys to tonight's game rely on the Golden Knights' having patience, playing the right way, and not chasing the game.

Puck drop is at 4 p.m. Watch it on Vegas 34.

