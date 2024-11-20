Knights in the Morning: Why VGK winger Tomas Hertl wears number 48

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every Wednesday on Good Morning Las Vegas, you can learn more about the Vegas Golden Knights on our new segment "Knights in the Morning."

This week, forward Tomas Hertl sits down with Channel 13's Nick Walters to go behind the scenes discussing his hockey career.

Hertl, a former San Jose Sharks star acquired by VGK at last season's trade deadline, has worn number 48 throughout his career. The forward tells Channel 13 that the number was randomly assigned to him when he entered the league.

When the Sharks asked him after his first season if he wanted to switch numbers, he opted to keep #48.

"I like it because nobody has it in the league," Hertl said. "Before I had 93. There were a of players before (who had 93)... 48 was perfect because nobody had it and I could kind of build my number."