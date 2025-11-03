Vegas Golden Knights shine at 'A Golden Knight' gala to support local causes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights traded their game-day gear for black-tie attire Sunday night, stepping out at Fontainebleau Las Vegas for the team’s annual “A Golden Knight” Gala — a night that blended elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha talked to coaches and players about what the night means to them:

Hosted inside LIV nightclub, the event serves as the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser, supporting local nonprofits focused on education and youth sports, military and first responders, and health and wellness initiatives across Southern Nevada.

“It’s always been a great event,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We always have a lot of fun, meet some interesting people. The guys enjoy it — they get their wives dressed up, get out and have a night on the town, and they’re doing it for a good cause.”

While the evening sparkled with sequins and spotlights, the mission behind the glamour was clear — to give back to the city that’s embraced the Golden Knights since their inaugural season.

“You always look forward to a night like this where you can give back to the community that supports you for 41-plus games,” said forward Mitch Marner. “You hear them really loud in our home building, so it’s always a lot of fun to give back.”

This year, the VGK Foundation set an ambitious goal: to raise $ 1 million for local organizations and outreach programs.

“I heard the goal is to raise a million dollars tonight,” Marner said. “Hope we can achieve that and help this community out.”

For Cassidy, the night was not only about fundraising but also about connection.

“It’s good to see a different side of the players — they see a different side of the staff,” he said. “Those are fun evenings.”

With live and silent auctions, VIP receptions, and the backdrop of the Las Vegas skyline, the evening once again proved that the Golden Knights’ biggest wins don’t always come on the ice.

“I appreciate people that come out and support and give back,” Cassidy added. “I’m always happy to play a small part — whatever I can do to help. Look at the venue — beautiful night, great spot, great cause.”