Monday's matchup is more than a game for VGK fans marking 'Military Appreciation Knight'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Vegas Golden Knights fans cheered on their team at home on Monday, they showed support for more than their guys in gold.

Locals and tourists honored current military members and veterans at VGK's Military Appreciation Knight, with a portion of every ticket sold benefiting The Folded Flag Foundation.

“The Folded Flag Foundation was started in 2014 by Bill Foley to help Gold Star families — those who have lost a family member in the line of duty...it’s to provide educational scholarships and grants to these family members," VGK Foundation and Folded Flag Foundation President Kim Frank said.

According to Frank, this year alone, the foundation awarded more than $5 million and 1,100+ scholarships.

Hear from Golden Knights fans about what Military Appreciation Knight means to them:

Monday's matchup means more for VGK fans marking 'Military Appreciation Knight'

“Honestly, it means the world to us," said U.S. Navy Chief Samantha Teliczan. "We don’t do the job for selfish reasons; we’re trying to protect our homeland, protect everybody who’s in it, so for foundations to give back to us, we can’t be more grateful, and it makes us want to do the job even more.”

It is a job that, for some, comes with the ultimate sacrifice.

“I’ve served for 21 years; I’ve been through the deployments, getting shot at, bombed at — I lost my brother, too," said retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carey Yamaguchi.

“My husband loved hockey, and when I come to these events...it brings their memory. It’s like they’re still here — and they are still here," said military family member Rachel Suerth.

Their spirit lives on through U.S. citizens who continue to fight and honor them.

“It makes what we do worth it," one Navy veteran said.

While the Golden Knights lost to the Panthers 3-2, they are back at home on Thursday to host the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.