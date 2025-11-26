Mark Stone back in Golden Knights lineup after 16-game absence for injury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will get their captain back after his 16-game absence for an upper-body injury.

Mark Stone is back in the Golden Knights' lineup for Wednesday night's home game against the Ottawa Senators, according to the National Hockey League.

The Golden Knights posted a video showing Stone suiting up to hit the ice for morning skate on Wednesday, where he was seen practicing on a line with Mitch Marner and Brett Howden.

Things we love to C: 🗿🔙 pic.twitter.com/q50ZGgIeJk — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 26, 2025

"Everything's healed. I got the practices I need. I'm ready to go," Stone said following practice.

So far this season, Stone has scored 13 points in his six games played before being placed on long-term injured reserve.

Puck drop for Wednesday's contest against the Senators is scheduled for 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game will air on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+, with pregame coverage scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.