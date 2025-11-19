Knights in the Morning: Zach Whitecloud talks making improvements for this VGK season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are embarking on a three-game road trip as they gear up to face the Utah Mammoth Thursday.
Sports reporter Alex Eschelman sat down with one Guy in Gold who is hoping to make a big impact on the blue line this year.
“Career high number of games for you last season - what did you learn from that experience?" she asked defenceman Zach Whitecloud.
“It takes a lot to stay healthy," he said. "It’s still not where I want to be, at 82 and having a hand in every single game.
"I think the more you try to stay focused on being healthy, the more it goes in an opposite direction, so just enjoy the process even if you are going through those things.”
"What are the things you want to improve upon?” Alex asked.
“Nothing changes for me, just become more consistent," he said. "You have to be able to do it, 82 games, and hopefully a handful in the playoffs. Last year wasn’t something we want to hang our hats on. Obviously, making the playoffs is great, but we want to win every single round. We’ve experienced that, we know what it feels like, we know what the price is to pay and we’re ready to do that again.”
