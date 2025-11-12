Knights in the Morning: VGK Forward Brandon Saad talks 15 years in the NHL and move to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Vegas Golden Knights look to snap their three-game losing streak on Thursday at home, they're relying on veteran leadership.
Alex Eschelman sits down with one Guy in Gold who knows a thing or two about sustaining success in the league.
“Year 15 in the league, what do you reflect on the most when you look back?” Alex asked forward Brandon Saad.
“A lot of experiences," he said. "I think now it’s just about enjoying the ride. There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I’m fortunate to have had this long of a career, and I’m just enjoying every day.”
“When you came to Vegas, earlier this year you told me one of the reasons you wanted to come to Vegas was because of how highly the guys spoke of the club and the culture. Now that you’ve been here for a handful of months, how would you describe it?” Alex asked.
“It’s amazing. The guys are great, and it’s nice to be back. You know, I was here for a taste of it the last few months, and the way you’re treated, the way the guys are, it’s an amazing place to be, so I’m really happy to be back.”
