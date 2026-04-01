LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mitch Marner’s involvement in esports started with something familiar: a controller in his hands.

The Vegas Golden Knights forward is part of the ownership group of OverActive Media, the company behind the Toronto Ultra of the Call of Duty League and the Toronto Defiant of the Overwatch League.

For Marner, the investment reflects a longtime interest in gaming that continues alongside his NHL career.

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Knights in the Morning: Mitch Marner blends hockey, gaming through esports ownership stake

“Yeah, that was a long time ago now,” Marner said. “I’m a big fan of video games.”

That passion has carried into his daily routine, especially as a way to unwind during the season.

“I like to do that after games or when I have time to relax — especially now being in Vegas,” Marner said. “It’s a way I can talk to my buddies and my friends on a daily basis, which is great.”

Marner joins a broader ownership group that has included entertainers and business leaders, as well as fellow investors with ties to professional sports. His involvement also reflects the increasing overlap between traditional sports and esports.

Still, Marner says his connection to gaming remains personal.

“It just gets my mind off things,” he said. “It’s a fun way for me to relax and just talk to my buddies and have some fun with them.”

As esports continues to grow, Marner’s role highlights how athletes are engaging with new audiences — even if, for him, it still comes back to simply enjoying the game.