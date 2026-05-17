Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Local News

Actions

Daredevil at the dayclub: X Games superstar breaks vertical jump record at Caesars Palace

Caesars' 60th anniversary celebration included Colby Raha's daring attempt to shatter his own record for the highest vertical jump on a motorcycle.
Motorcycle jump at Omnia Dayclub
Tao Hospitality
Motorcycle jump at Omnia Dayclub
Caesars Motorcycle Jump
Evel Knievel
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — X Games superstar Colby Raha says he cleared his own record for the tallest vertical motorcycle jump at Caesars Palace on Sunday.

Raha was shooting to clear 100 feet. In an interview with media after the event, Raha said he cleared his previous record. Calculations were still being done to determine how high the jump was.

RAW FOOTAGE | Watch Raha's record-breaking motorcycle jump:

[RAW VIDEO] X Games star Colby Raha's world-record vertical jump at Caesars Palace

Raha's previous record for the highest vertical jump on a motorcycle stood at 90 feet. Six similar stunts have been made at Caesars Palace over the years, but organizers of Raha's event say this is the first vertical jump of the Caesars Palace fountains.

Legendary daredevil Evel Knievel famously failed a similar jump on New Year's Eve in 1967. He almost cleared it, but landed on the edge of the ramp and was thrown from his bike. He broke his pelvis, femur and wrist and spent 29 days in a coma, but survived.

Members of Knievel's family were in attendance to watch Raha's stunt on Sunday.

"Attempting a jump at the same location where Evel Knievel made his historic attempt carries real meaning," Raha said. "It's an opportunity to push limits at one of the most iconic locations in stunt history at one of the most iconic resorts in Las Vegas."

The stunt is part of a broader celebration of the 60th anniversary of Caesars Palace. This weekend also marks the grand opening of the new Omnia Dayclub, an extension of Caesars' longtime nightlife staple.

Motorcycle jump at Omnia Dayclub

Local News

Motorcycle stunt on Las Vegas Strip planned to mark Caesars Palace anniversary

Jarah Wright

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team