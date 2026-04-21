Motorcycle stunt on Las Vegas Strip planned to mark Caesars Palace anniversary, dayclub opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcycle stunt at Caesars Palace has been planned to mark the property's 60th anniversary and the opening of the new Omnia Dayclub.

It would be the latest in a history of similar stunts at the Las Vegas Strip resort that has hosted the likes of Evel and Robbie Knievel over the years.

On Tuesday, Tao Group Hospitality got permission from the Clark County Commission to orchestrate the event on Sunday, May 17.

According to documents submitted to the commission, seven-time X Games gold medalist and four-time world record holder Colby Raha will make a "controlled vertical jump," outside Caesars Palace. No jumps will be conducted over any people or structures, organizers noted.

Tao Hospitality

Tao Group's Christopher Fasulo told commissioners the event is expected to generate "significant" economic impact, adding that the guest list will include "A-list celebrities, influences, and key hospitality industry leaders."

"Estimated global media impressions are projected to approach 1 billion, driven by the historic world record attempt, grand opening of the dayclub, world class entertainment, and high-profile celebrity presence," Fasulo said.

The event is scheduled between 2 p.m and 3 p.m., but Tao Hospitality sought permission to close the sidewalk along Las Vegas Boulevard from 12 to 4 p.m. for security purposes.

There will be a plan in place to re-route pedestrian traffic around the closure, Fasulo told the commissioners.

You can see the map of the proposed plans below.

Tao Hospitality

This would be the latest in a series of high-profile motorcycle jumps at Caesars Palace.

You may remember that Evel Knievel attempted to jump over the fountains in front of the casino on Dec. 31, 1967. It was his longest attempted motorcycle jump at 140 feet.

Las Vegas News Bureau

He didn't clear the jump and landed on a safety ramp. He then went over the handlebars of his motorcycle before he skidded into the Dunes parking lot.

The stunt left him with a crushed pelvis and femur as well as hip, wrist, and ankle fractures and a concussion. He was in the hospital in a coma for almost a month.

Las Vegas News Bureau

Fast forward to 22 years later.

Robbie Knievel followed in his father's footsteps and he was successful in clearing the jump over the Caesars Palace fountains on April 14, 1989.

Following the jump, he said "that was for you, dad."

On July 8, 2018, Travis Pastrana completed a jump as part of a History Channel event called "Evel Live." He also made jumps over 52 cars and 16 buses.

John Locher/AP Travis Pastrana jumps the fountain at Caesars Palace on a motorcycle Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Pastrana recreated three of Evel Knievel's iconic motorcycle jumps on Sunday, including the leap over the fountains of Caesars Palace that left Knievel with multiple fractures and a severe concussion. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Pastrana said it was a unique way to celebrate one of his heroes.

"Evel was never afraid to fail," Pastrana told the History Channel in 2018. "He never had a regret that I could see...He lived every day to the fullest."