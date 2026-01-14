Knights in the Morning: Jeremy Lauzon on why he lets his hits do the talking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights hope to extend their win streak to five straight on Wednesday night as they face the Los Angeles Kings on the Road.
Alex Eschelman sat down with one Guy in Gold, who brings grit to the ice in this week's edition of Knights in the Morning.
“Chirp or scrap - you’re very much scrap," Alex said to defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, referring to how he seems to favor physical fighting over trash-talking.
"Between the two, you had the single-season record for most hits back in 2023-24. What do you go for when you’re out there?”
“Well, I try to be intimidating a little bit," he said. I’m a terrible chirper, maybe because English is my second language, but even in French, I’m not really that good. I just try to be hard, and it’s been working for me, so I’ll continue doing that.”
The Vegas Golden Knights face the Kings in Los Angeles at 7 p.m.
